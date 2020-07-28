‘Batman Burglar’ robs church overnight

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man wearing a stolen Batman costume robbed the Church at the Mill.

On the dark night of Friday, July 24, security camera footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows the Batman burglar entering the church’s administration building after breaking into an office.

The criminal then entered a youth pastor’s office, only to emerge dressed as Batman.

“He had to take his shoes off, put one foot in and the other foot in, put it on, put the cape on, put the face mask on,” said Associate Pastor Asheton Amerson.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a report that the masked bandit stole multiple computer monitors, a computer, personal electronics and audio equipment. One pastor said the caped criminal even stole limited edition Cokes from his office. Deputies said they found an empty Coke can in an office during their investigation.

The church thinks the total value of the stolen goods was around $5,000.

“They don’t train you for what to do when Batman breaks into your church and starts to take a lot of your AV equipment,” Amerson said.

According to the church’s executive pastor, Ken Fisher, the church is not mad at the man. Fisher said he hopes to recover the stolen items.