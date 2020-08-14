Big 106! Virginia retirement community seeking cards for woman turning 106

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A Roanoke woman has a big birthday coming up and workers at the retirement home where she lives want her celebration to be special.

Ms. Venus Tucker is turning 106 years old on Thursday.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Lord of the Valley Retirement Community cannot throw her a big birthday party like in the past.

Workers are asking the public to mail cards to Ms. Tucker with special messages inside.

She says the secret to her longevity is strong faith and staying active.

“I like to go to church,” Tucker said. “I like to hear the preacher preach. I like to travel. I’ve been to the Virgin Islands and I’ve been to San Juan, Puerto Rico. I guess I’ve been around town.”

Lord of the Valley has received way more than target of 106 cards.

Workers say more than 1,000 cards have been mailed already.

At least one person from nearly all 50 states sent a card and they’ve received some from as far as Costa Rica.

If you’re interested in sending a card to Ms. Venus Tucker, here’s what you need to know:

Our Lady of the Valley Attention: Sandie Donald 650 N. Jefferson St. Roanoke, Va. 24016

The cards will be presented to Ms. Tucker during a special birthday party for her.

