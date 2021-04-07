Bill introduced to require photo ID for absentee voting in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Representative Russell Fry introduced a bill Tuesday to require photo ID for absentee voting in South Carolina.

Fry said he introduced the bill with dozens of colleagues based on a portion of Georgia’s new voting law.

“While SC has not seen the level of disfunction as have other states because our laws are already robust, this change in the law allows a simple, but critical, way for South Carolina to protect the integrity of our elections,” Fry said.

South Carolina requires photo ID to vote in person and Fry said he would like to see that expanded to absentee voting as well. Fry also said the state will give an ID to anyone who is unable to get one.

“Absentee voting has been in existence in this state for years and this change helps strengthen the faith in that practice,” Fry said.

Groups opposed to Georgia’s sweeping overhaul of election laws filed suit in federal court in Atlanta on Thursday, a few hours after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the new law. They say restrictions on voting in person or by mail, including a requirement to have voter identification to cast an absentee ballot, violate the constitutional rights of all Georgians and also disproportionately affect voters of color in violation of the seminal Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The Georgia law was enacted less than three months after the state elected two Democrats to the Senate, handing the party control of the chamber. In November, President Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state since 1992.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.