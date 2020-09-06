Black Lives Matter ‘Shut Down the Oceanfront’ rally in Virginia Beach leads to multiple arrests

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Black Lives Matter 757 group held a “Shut Down the Oceanfront 3.0” protest in Virginia Beach Saturday night where several people were arrested.

Virginia Beach Police say four people were physically arrested following Saturday night’s “Shut Down the Oceanfront 3.0” protest in Virginia Beach.

The four arrests involve charges which include:

Pedestrian in roadway

Failure to ID

Assault on officer

Drunk in public

Resisting arrest

Police say four other people were issued summonses for a pedestrian in the roadway charge.

Virginia Beach Police say they contacted the organizers of the protest prior to the event to clarify the restrictions regarding the use of public roadways by pedestrians, and the dangers of interfering with the flow of vehicular traffic.

During the event as the group began to walk, police say the participants “almost immediately entered the roadway, inhibiting the flow of vehicular traffic.”

“Officers made several attempts to gain voluntary compliance and guide them back onto the sidewalk, says a Virginia Beach Police spokesperson.

“The pedestrians intentionally walked around two lines of officers on bicycles and returned to the roadway, again hindering the free flow of traffic.”

That is when police say the arrests were made.

Below were the live updates as the event progressed Saturday evening.

Saturday 9:43 p.m. — Virginia Beach Police confirmed with WAVY that multiple arrests have been made. Details on the amount of arrest or charges have not been released.

9:25 p.m. — Police are seen making multiple arrests during the demonstration.

9 p.m. — It appeared as though police took BLM 757’s leader Japharii Jones into custody.

8:40 p.m. — The march began at the Oceanfront.

7:57 p.m. — Protesters met at 1307 Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach.

7:15 p.m. — The Facebook post said 80 people responded to the event as “going.”

The event was posted to Facebook stating that the protest marks Saturday as the “100th day of solidarity and organizing in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.”

The post continues, “Local lawmakers have all but ignored Black organizers, and more specifically the city of Virginia Beach has ignored us or willfully obstructed our attempts to be heard.”

