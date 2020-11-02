Black voters in two South Carolina counties lead state in early voting stats

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – With only one day of early voting remaining, South Carolina’s Black voters have cast a smaller share of ballots compared to absentee voting in 2016.
Black voters have cast nearly 30% of the record-setting 1.25 million absentee ballots in the 2020 presidential election, according to data released on Saturday by the South Carolina Election Commission. They cast about 33% of absentee ballots in 2016.
The share of ballots cast by white voters has increased by 1.47 points to 67% in the same time period.
The trend is flipped in Dillon County, where white voters cast a majority of the absentee ballots in 2016. Now Black voters are leading. Their share of the vote spiked 12 points — the biggest jump in the state — to 54% as of Saturday night.
Black voters also increased ballots cast in Horry County by 272% — the biggest spike in the state — and white voters’ ballots increased by 399%.
Black voters recorded bigger increases than white voters in Darlington County (145% vs. 114%), Florence County (117% vs. 79%), and Marion County (137% vs. 125%)
The record increases will grow even more on Monday for the final day of early voting.
