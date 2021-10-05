Black woman posed as white KKK member, leaving ‘terroristic threats’ in mailboxes, police say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (WNCN) — A Black woman was charged last week after someone who claimed to be a white Ku Klux Klan member left notes classified as “terroristic threats” at homes, threatening to burn them down and kill residents, police in Georgia said.

The incident first happened on Dec. 21, 2020, when residents of two homes on a street in Douglasville received notes in their mailboxes that detectives described as “racially-motivated,” police said in a news release.

The note writer described themselves as “a six-feet-tall white male with a long, red beard who did not live in the neighborhood,” police said.

However, police said they identified Terresha Lucas, 30, as the note writer and charged her with eight counts of making terroristic threats.

Notes with similar verbiage were placed in neighborhood mailboxes on Feb. 17, Feb. 22, March 1 and March 3, police said. After a six-month lull, the final note was placed on Sept. 6. and police said there were likely more notes written.

Police went door-to-door in the Brookmont subdivision talking to residents and checking for surveillance video, but with no success.

Detectives said they received a break on Labor Day, Sept. 6, when evidence of similar handwriting and verbiage was found linking the notes to the house of Lucas.

“During the search, detectives found other evidence which ties the suspect to the incidents,” police said.

The eight charges Lucas faces are felonies. She is expected to surrender to authorities this week.