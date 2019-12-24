Blind, homeless man beaten to death with fire extinguisher in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A blind homeless man who was beaten to death in a downtown Nashville parking garage early Monday morning has now been identified. David Warren, 49.

Metro police said 32-year-old Brandon Brown has been charged with criminal homicide for the assault at the Music City Central bus station on Charlotte Avenue.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. Monday to a call at the bus station concerning Brown who appeared to have been assaulted. He was transported to Metro General Hospital for treatment of a cut above his eye, police revealed.

Around 5:30 a.m., investigators said a security staff member at the bus station found the 49-year-old victim beaten to death on the fifth floor of the parking garage. Detectives determined the weapon used was a fire extinguisher.

When officers went to Metro General Hospital to speak with Brown, they learned he had already been released. Police said Brown was spotted by officers a short time later near William Edmondson Park and 16th Avenue North, where he was taken into custody.

During an interview, detectives said Brown implicated himself in the murder. The motive remains under investigation.

