Body cam footage shows capture of man inside Florida Walmart ceiling

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Florida has released new body camera video following the arrest of a man who had to be removed from inside the ceiling of a New Port Richey Walmart Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Walmart at the intersection of State Road 54 and Little Road.

According to deputies, the William Harrell Jr., 47 was taken into custody for a Baker Act, as well as several pending charges — one of which included aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Deputies said Harrell Jr. armed himself with a broken fluorescent light bulb and attempted to stab the deputy with it.

It has not been specified how the Harrell Jr. got into the crawl space above the ceiling, but deputies were able to get him down with the help of a Taser, bean bag gun, and pepper spray.

The Walmart was temporarily evacuated while deputies were working to coax the individual out of the ceiling and deputies are still on scene investigating the incident.

