MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Deputy Coroner has released that the body found in a pond at Azalea Lakes is 26-year-old Corey Morrison, who has been missing since Tuesday.

Morrison from the Myrtle Beach area was reported missing after his car was found in a ditch in the early morning of Feb. 8.

Morrison was last seen at about 1 a.m. on Monday near Murphy’s Law on Highway 17 Bypass, police said.

Morrison’s body was recovered by the Horry County Fire and Rescue Dive Team on Saturday.

This incident is still under investigation and any other information about this incident will not be released by the Coroner Office until completed.

The Horry County Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Coroners Office are investigating.