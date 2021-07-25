Body found in search for woman after her car is discovered wrecked, abandoned in Virginia

LURAY, Va. (WFXR) — Officials say a body believed to be that of a missing Virginia woman has been found in the Shenandoah National Park.

The park said Saturday that the search for Julia Christine Devlin has been suspended, based on a preliminary identification of the body.

Devlin, 55, was a University of Virginia economics department lecturer.

She had last been seen on July 14 in Charlottesville. Three days later her car, a white Lexus sedan, was found wrecked and abandoned in the park.

Saturday’s news release said the body was found in rough terrain in the southernmost part of the park.

Authorities did not say whether foul play was suspected.

Her body is being taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta County for positive identification as well as to determine the cause of death.