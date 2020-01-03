Body found shallow grave identified as woman last seen in bar before Christmas

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — The body found in a shallow grave in a Hueytown neighborhood Friday morning has been identified as the missing Trussville woman Paighton Houston.

According to Det. Ben Short of the Trussville Police Department, the body was discovered after investigators developed information on a possible location for Houston’s body Thursday. They came to find a shallow grave behind a residence on Chapel Drive in Hueytown.

Once the remains were taken for identification, they were confirmed to be that of Houston.

Houston had been missing since Dec. 20 and was last seen leaving the Tin Roof bar in Birmingham. One witness claimed to have seen Houston leaving the bar with two men and say that it appears she left willingly.

Birmingham Police were searching for Paighton Houston, 29, last seen leaving Tin Roof Saturday, December 21, with two men, Birmingham Police reports. (Courtesy/Facebook)

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. No other information has been released as of Friday evening.

Jefferson County District Attorney Lynneice Washington says tips led law enforcement to the scene near Chapel Drive, where the body was found. The woman’s body, which is still intact, is with the coroner.

Law enforcement gathered on Chapel Drive near Love Street in Hueytown before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Birmingham Police Department are on the scene as well.

LATEST POSTS