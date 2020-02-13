Body of missing SC 6-year-old girl found

CAYCE, S.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have located the body of a 6-year-old South Carolina girl last seen Monday.

Cayce Department of Public Safety’s Director Byron Snellgrove said the death of Faye Swetlik is being treated as a homicide following the discovery of her body. Further detail on Swetlik’s disappearance were not released.

During the course of the investigation, the body of an adult male was found in the area, as well.

His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators said there is no danger to the public.

Swetlik went missing from Churchill Heights Neighborhood in Cayce on Monday at around 3:45 p.m.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 803-205-4444.

