Bond denied for man accused of kidnapping, murder of missing elderly SC woman

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Bond was denied for a man charged in connection with the murder of a missing South Carolina woman who was later found dead.

Dominique Davonah Brand, 29, of Marion, South Carolina, was charged with murder, kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Brand held Elvington at gunpoint in her car, according to warrants. The warrants also show that Brand had a shotgun and ultimately shot and killed.

Brand faced a judge Thursday for an arraignment on the murder charge, and to determine if bond would be granted on the additional three. The Marion County magistrate denied bond on all charges.

“Based off of what has been presented to me on these affidavits and warrants and search warrants I’ve read over the past few days, this is one of the most heinous crimes I have experienced,” magistrate judge Danny Barker II said during the hearing.

Brand will remain in jail. The judge called him a danger to the community.

Sheriff Brian Wallace was in the courtroom and advocated for bond to be denied on all charges.

Brand was sentenced to 15 years in 2012 for second-degree burglary, according to a background check obtained by sister station WBTW. He also has a history of break-ins, burglaries, and larcenies in the state of South Carolina.

The children of 80-year-old victim Mary Ann Elvington are still trying to process what happened to their beloved mother, whom they call a hero.



“It’s just like a nightmare,” said Hugh Elvington, her youngest son. “It just doesn’t seem true, seems like she’s going to call me any day. But the thing about it is, it’s about our mom. It’s not about what’s happened. We want everyone to know she’s a Christian lady.”

Harold Elvington, her oldest son, agreed.

“My mom went out a hero,” he said. ” She went out a warrior for God.”

Not just a hero, Elvington was many things to her family and community. She was a mom, grandmother, teacher, and Christian. Now, she’s also a memory.

“Life as we once knew it will never be the same,” her daughter Margol Elvington said. “Never, ever be the same. But as long as we got the memories, we got momma. And we got each other. She taught us how to love and stick together.”

Solicitor Ed Clements said officials conducted a search warrant at a home on Pine Street in Marion Wednesday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said the suspect lived at the home that was searched.

Elvington was reported missing Sunday after she was last seen at her home on Highway 76 in Nichols, according to Horry County police. Her 2012 Buick LaCrosse was found unoccupied on Bobby L. Davis Boulevard in Marion County Monday evening.

Elvington’s body was found on Zion Road near Zion Grocery, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. That’s about 10 miles from where her vehicle was found.

Brand is expected back in court for an initial appearance May 4 at 9 a.m. at the Marion County Courthouse. He’s expected to have a docket appearance July 1 at the same time and location.