Boy finds megalodon shark tooth while on vacation in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVR/CBS Newspath) — Five-year-old Xander Buck was searching along the beach with his dad while vacationing this week in South Carolina when he made a rather large discovery.

Buck, who was described by his mother Kelly as an avid shark tooth hunter, unearthed what appeared to be a megalodon tooth near the surf along North Myrtle Beach.

The discovery came while he and his dad were searching for a rock to smash some fire ants on the beach.

Xander’s dad was already looking for sharks’ teeth but missed the megalodon tooth.

“But then he passed the shark’s tooth and then I picked it up and I said ‘dad come and look’ and he said ‘holy cow’ and we walked back and my grandma screamed,” Xander said.

Xander, a rising kindergartener in Henrico County, Virginia, plans to make the tooth into a necklace, his family said.