Boy held without bond after teen cheerleader stabbed 114 times in brutal killing

ST. JOHNS, Fla. (AP/WNCN) — A 14-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old cheerleader whose body was found in the northeast Florida woods earlier this month.

Court records show the State Attorney’s Office in St. Johns County filed a notice Thursday to transfer Aiden Fucci’s case from juvenile to adult court after a grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge.

Fucci is being held without bond in the death of Tristyn Bailey, a judge ruled Friday.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza said Tristyn had been stabbed 114 times, CBS affiliate WJAX reported.

“There were defensive wounds on this young lady and she was fighting for her life,” Larizza said.

WJAX reported Larizza also said that 49 of Tristyn’s wounds were found on her hands, arm and head.

Tristyn Bailey was last seen early May 9 at the community center in the Durbin Crossing community south of Jacksonville.

Officials say Tristyn’s parents reported her missing later that morning, and a neighbor found her body in a heavily wooded area that evening.

Fucci will be tried in adult court and faces a possible life sentence.