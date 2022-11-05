MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The country music duo Brooks and Dunn will headline the 2023 Carolina Country Musical Festival set for June 8-11 in Myrtle Beach, festival organizers announced on Friday.

The four-day event annually attracts many of country music’s top stars to Myrtle Beach, and 2023 will be no exception.

Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Travis Tritt and Whiskey Myers will be among more than 30 performers to take the stage.

Brooks and Dunn, inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019, have had 20 No. 1 hits going all the way back 1991. The Grammy award-winning duo has also sold more than 30 million albums during their legendary career with hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria,” and “Believe.”

Main Stage VIP tickets to the 2023 festival are sold out, but Super VIP and general admission tickets remain available and can be purchased through the festival’s website.