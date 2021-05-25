Bud Light truck driver seriously injured in North Myrtle Beach crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bud Light truck driver was seriously injured Tuesday in a crash on S.C. 31 in North Myrtle Beach, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling.

Dowling said a white truck had a flat tire and was trying to get to the shoulder.

At that point, the driver of the Bud Light truck swerved to get out of the way and ended up in the woods after clipping the corner of the other truck, Dowling said.

All southbound lanes of Highway 31 were closed near Robert Edge Parkway so a wrecker could remove the truck.

The lanes reopened and the scene was cleared just after 7 p.m., according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.