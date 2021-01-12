Bullet flies through 14-year-old’s bedroom in 1 of 3 shootings at SC homes

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that began Monday night and continued into the early morning hours.

The first shooting was reported at 9:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, in the 500 block of Liberty Street. Officers discovered a gunshot was fired that entered a 14-year-old’s bedroom window and stopped when striking a bathroom medicine cabinet.

Rock Hill officers were able to collect four shell casings from the road.

The second shooting was reported at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, in the 200 block of Friedheim Road. Once at the scene, officers made contact with the 911 caller who said they heard about three to four shots. Officers observed three gunshots were fired and struck the outside of the home.

One gunshot struck the living room window and continued into the door frame of a closet located in the kitchen, they said. Officers also located shell casings in the road at the intersection of Friedheim Road and Harrison Street.

The third shooting happened at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found two bullet holes through the front window of the home. Officers also discovered one bullet hole through the front door and another through the front wall. Rock Hill officers were able to find two shell casings on Jefferson Avenue outside the home.

Thankfully, no one was injured in these three separate shootings, authorities said.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division is investigating all three incidents which do not appear to be related at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 803-329-7293.

