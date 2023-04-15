MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Carolina Country Music Fest, held annually in June in Myrtle Beach, is up for one of the biggest honors in country music.

The four-day festival along Ocean Boulevard is among seven festivals nominated for the Academy of Country Music’s festival of the year award, organizers said in a Facebook post.

“We are thankful to you, our fans and all those that have supported us,” the post said. “Humbled to the core, AS ALWAYS and we can’t wait to see y’all in just a few short months!”

CCMF is competing with six other festivals for the ACM award. They include:

C2C: Country to Country – UK;

Country Concert – Fort Loramie, Ohio;

Country Fest – Cadott, Wisconsin;

Country Thunder – Bristol, Tennessee;

Stagecoach Festival – Indio, California and

Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The 58th annual ACM awards shows will be held at 8 p.m. on May 11 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will serve as hosts for the event, that will steam live exclusively on Prime Video.

The 2021 award went to the Windy City Smokeout Festival in Chicago, Illinois. Among this year’s nominees, the Torguga festival won in 2016 and 2019, while the Stagecoach festival won in 2015.

This year’s CCMF, that is already sold out, is scheduled for June 8-11. Scheduled entertainers include: