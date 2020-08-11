Carolina Country Music Fest postponed until 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Carolina Country Music Fest will not be happening this year, and will be postponed until 2021, CCMF announced on Twitter.

The event has been rescheduled for June 10-13, 2021, after having already been postponed previously.

The festival was originally set for June 4, but due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus, it was postponed until Sept. 17.

Those who currently hold tickets for the 2020 year are not without benefits, however. Some of those benefits for next year include:

Lower ticket pricing than available for 2021

30 minutes early entry into the fest each day

Pre-loaded $20 CCMF bucks on your wristband to use for drinks or merch

Entered to win the Ultimate CCMF prize pack: Super VIP tickets, Meet and Greets, Backstage Tour, Beer Money on Your Wristband, Free Beer for Year from our friends at Coors and CCMF Prize Packs!

CCMF brings in around $20 million a year, according to Mayor Brenda Bethune. The postponement of the event could cause a huge dent in the city’s revenue.

Recently, Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order announced that concerts and other entertainment venues can open, as long as they are operating at no more than 50 percent capacity.

For additional information about details pertaining to refunds, please click here.

