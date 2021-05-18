Celebration of life held for teen cheerleader who was killed in stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJAX/CBS Newspath) — A church in Jacksonville hosted a celebration of life Tuesday night for slain St. Johns County teen Tristyn Bailey.

The family of a slain Tristyn Bailey held the event at Celebration Church on R.G. Skinner Parkway in Jacksonville.

The memorial service for 13-year-old Tristyn was a sea of white and aqua, Tristyn’s favorite color.

Tristyn, who attended Patriot Oaks Academy, was reported missing on May 9 — Mother’s Day — and found dead later that day in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced the next day, that a 14-year-old was being charged with second-degree murder in Tristyn’s death.

On May 11, investigators revealed that Tristyn had been stabbed to death. Prosecutors are still weighing whether the suspect should be charged as an adult.

Teegan Bailey, the victim’s older brother, spoke at Tuesday’s event.

“I want to share with you the messages that Tristyn has taught me. The world can be brighter with your smile. Always be proud and never hide yourself no matter who is watching, go and be silly. Enjoy life. Everything can be made with just a little bit of glitter or bedazzling or sometimes both.”