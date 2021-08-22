‘Celebration of life’ held in Anderson to honor boy lost to cancer

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A celebration of life ceremony was held in Anderson on Saturday to honor a 12-year-old boy who died of cancer earlier this month.

Nick Reid died from a rare liver cancer earlier in August, but had the support of an entire community behind him.

Nick’s mom, Melissa, said he always wanted to be a fireman. And after hearing the news of his diagnosis, several departments from all across the Upstate showed their support – from flying a helmet in the helicopter with his name on it, to putting him on the duty roster.

Those same community members and fire departments that rallied in support of Nick and his family flocked to the balloon launch field in Anderson Saturday night for an honorary balloon release and ceremony.