CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) has cited Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputy Alan Kendall for a fatal January 3 collision in which two civilians died.

CCSO says that Kendall was cited for driving too fast for conditions while responding to a physical disturbance service call.

Kendall “was operating his county issued patrol vehicle with activated blue lights and siren, when his vehicle collided with a civilian vehicle that had entered into the highway, causing fatal injuries to both civilian occupants.”

Kendall was injured as well, but his injuries were non-life-threatening.

He is currently on paid administrative duty.