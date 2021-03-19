Charleston Southern University mourns death of freshman football player

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University is mourning the loss of a student-athlete.

Joe Bradshaw, a freshman wide receiver from St. Augustine, Florida, passed away while off campus on Thursday, according to the university’s president, Dr. Dondi Costin.

Joe Bradshaw | Courtesy Charleston Southern University

While circumstances surrounding Bradshaw’s death were not immediately released, school officials say an investigation is ongoing.

Costin said the university will hold a memorial service for Bradshaw at a later date.

“The thoughts and prayers of our entire Buccaneer family are with the Bradshaw family, our football team, and our coaching staff at this very difficult time,” said Jeff Barber, the CSU’s Director of Athletics.

The team’s head coach, Autry Denson, said Bradshaw was a “proud member of the Charleston Southern Football ministry that even wrist surgery a few weeks ago could not keep him away from his football family.”

“On behalf of the Charleston Southern Football ministry, we offer our condolences to the Bradshaw and Edwards’ family regarding the untimely passing of an exceptional young man, Joe ‘Jo Jo’ Bradshaw,” said Denson.

CSU’s counseling services and campus ministries teams are available for anyone on campus who needs emotional support.