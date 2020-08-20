Chief: Tennessee officers raid wrong home; breaks down door of innocent family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three white Tennessee police officers have had their police powers suspended after they broke down the door of an innocent Black family early Tuesday morning.

Nashville police say officers used a public housing agency database to find the home of a 16-year-old they were investigating.

However, the database had not been updated since 2018 after the agency determined that providing housing information to the police violated privacy laws.

Police Chief John Drake says the family should have been given more time to answer the door.

He also says officers didn’t exercise due diligence in confirming that the person they were looking for lived at the apartment.

