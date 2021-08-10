Child, 4 others injured as pickup truck driver plows through Waffle House

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP/CBS Newspath) — Five people, including at least one child, were rushed to the hospital after a person driving a red pick-up truck plowed through a Waffle House in Tampa.

The crash happened Sunday around 2:10 p.m. on West Columbus Drive near North Gomez Avenue, about a mile-and-a-half from Raymond James Stadium.

An adult and child were most seriously hurt, according to Tampa Fire Rescue, with three other people suffering minor injuries. It’s not yet clear whether the people injured were in the restaurant or the pick-up.

First responders did not immediately provide any information about who was driving the Ford pick-up or what may have led up to the crash.

Images from the scene showed two sides of the restaurant with major damage, including shattered glass and bent metal. Someone taped a “No To-Go Orders” sign on one of the few remaining windows.

Police tape was placed around the restaurant, which remained closed to customers.