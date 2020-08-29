Child critically wounded after accidentally shooting himself with loaded gun he found

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach say a young child accidentally shot himself after finding a loaded firearm on Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to the 1600 block of Chase Arbor Commons in Virginia Beach for a report of a “young child suffering from a gunshot wound” just after 3:45 p.m.
Officials said that the young child “found a loaded firearm, picked it up, and accidentally shot himself.”
The child is suffering from life-threatening injuries and has been transported to a nearby hospital.
Police have not released information on the child’s age, owner of the firearm, how the child got hold of it.
