Child dies after finding loaded gun, shooting himself; convicted felon arrested

Around the South

by: Julius Ayo

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested after a child in Virginia Beach accidentally shot and killed himself over the weekend.

Police say the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Chase Arbor Commons.

Initial investigations state that the child, described as under the age of 5, found a loaded firearm, picked it up, and accidentally shot himself.

The child was was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died from his injuries, police say.

Naquan Shamikel Jones, 23, was later arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and allowing access of a loaded firearm to children.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and more will be available soon.

Naquan Shamikel Jones

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories