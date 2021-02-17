Child dies after sledding accident in Tennessee

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 9-year-old boy has died after a sledding accident in Tennessee Tuesday afternoon.

Richard Hickey, the Assistant Chief of Police in Brentwood, said Campbell Martin was riding on a tube being pulled down Seward Road by an ATV that was driven by the boy’s father.

As the tube was sliding through snow and ice, it collided with a mailbox, critically injuring the child, according to Hickey.

He said Campbell was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Three other children were also riding on the tube and were not injured, Hickey added.

Campbell was a student at Scales Elementary in Brentwood. The school’s principal, Dr. Melonye Lowe described him as “a positive light” that “will forever be loved and missed.”

“Campbell was loved by our students and staff. He had a sweet smile and a kind and respectful spirit. He loved sports and he played as hard as he worked. He was such a positive light in his classroom every day. Campbell will forever be loved and missed by our Scales family,” Dr. Lowe said in a statement.

An online fundraiser set up to help the boy’s family has raised more than $33,000, as of Wednesday night.