Child killed in SC apartment fire, 15 displaced, investigation ongoing

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – An apartment fire that killed a child and displaced at least 15 people Sunday morning is under investigation in Clinton.

According to Laurens County Coroner Patti Canupp, a child died in the fire at Landau Apartments on South Broad Street. Clinton Fire Department and SLED are investigating.

Clinton Fire Department was dispatched at 5:44 a.m. and found an 8- unit apartment building heavily involved in fire, according to Clinton Fire Chief Phillip Russell.

Fire crews were advised prior to arrival that there was a report of one victim in one of the apartments. Fire crews made multiple attempts to gain access to the second floor, where the reported person was entrapped, the fire chief said.

However fire conditions were so bad, the chief says fire crews had to transition into an exterior defensive attack. Once conditions allowed, fire crews were able to find and locate one fire victim, a child who was staying in the apartment that burned.

De’Travious Davis says he was inside the apartment building that burst into flames, and the victim, he says was his cousin.

“I kind of feel like I let myself down by not going and getting my cousin even though the smoke is what stopped me from going back into the room,” Davis said. “I really wanted to have both of them in my arms when I jumped out the window, but I couldn’t. So I just had to do what I had to do with my other cousin.”

He says it was a miracle, even he got out alive. “I was yelling the whole time I was going upstairs like ‘cuz cuz we got to go we got to go’ as I was going up there,” Davis said.

The Laurens County Coroner’s office has not yet identified the child who died. There is no official word yet on what caused the fire as the investigation remains ongoing.

Property manager of the apartment building, Sandy Hinson, says she got to the scene around 7 a.m.

That’s when she spoke with the 15 people whose homes had just been destroyed.

“They’re confused and they’re confused about where to go for help and their future is just very uncertain right now,” Hinson said.

However, Hinson says just 30 minutes after she arrived, the community was already coming together, bringing donations like clothes, food and hygiene supplies.

For the 15 people displaced, both Red Cross and the Landau Apartment facility are assisting residents and finding them lodging.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this morning’s fire, especially so close to Christmas. The Red Cross of South Carolina remains committed to helping them recover amid this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lisa Colby, the Executive Director of the Upstate Chapter. “We will continue carrying out the mission of the Red Cross while keeping our team and those we serve, safe.” LISA COLBY WITH THE RED CROSS

Other community members are also working to assist the families. The most needed items at this time are clothes, according to Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Courtney Snow.

The Waffle House at 804 South Broad Street in Clinton is a drop-off location for items at this time. For more information on how to help, visit the Facebook group here.