Child playing with gun shoots toddler, SC police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police began an investigation Saturday after they were called to a local hospital for a reported gunshot victim.

Police Capt. Mike Brandt said officers learned that the incident happened at a home in the 600 block of Roberts Street.

A neighbor said an older child was playing with a gun and shot the toddler. Brandt said preliminary findings indicate that the shooting was an accident.

Officers responded to the hospital just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

The victim has ‘serious, life-threatening injuries,’ but police did not provide any additional information about the child’s condition or the investigation on Sunday.

