HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged after police said children were living in a South Carolina home with 16 dead animals and an elderly woman was found dead on the front porch, according to a report.

After discovering the body, the Horry County Police Department searched the rest of the house, according to the report obtained from WNCN’s sister-station WBTW. From there, police found cockroaches covering the ceilings, walls and floors.

Police said they also found trash and feces covering the kitchen, living room and bedrooms, with dead animals inside and outside of the house.

After searching the home, police arrested Krystal Alexandria Pinkowski, 37, of Myrtle Beach.

Pinkowski was booked into the J. Rueben Long Detention Center and charged with three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Pinkowski had children in her custody living in the house, according to the report. The report did not detail how many.

Police also found 16 dead animals and said the bathroom was non-accessible because of the garbage on the floor.

The identity of the woman found dead has not been released.

More information about the details of her death will not be released until an autopsy is completed early next week, the coroner’s office said.