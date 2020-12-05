CHILLING VIDEO: Footage released of men forcing homicide victim into home

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has released security camera footage from Friday morning that shows three men forcing the victim of a homicide into his own home.

At about 7:43 p.m. on Friday the office said they received a call for an unresponsive male at the 22000 block of Governor Harrison Parkway near the Brunswick/Greensville county line.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found Shawn David Livingston, 60, of Freeman, in his home with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

They said emergency medical personnel pronounced Livingston dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office obtained a home surveillance video which shows at least three people forcing Livingston into his home earlier the same morning around 6:12 a.m. Officials said the initial investigative information shows that drug distribution possibly had a strong influence in this case.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond will be conducting an autopsy.

Anyone who recognizes any of these individuals or has any information regarding this case, is asked to contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133 or Crime Solver’s at 434-848-2336. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest for this crime.