Clemson football player was going 115 mph before crash that severely injured mail carrier, police say

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A Clemson football player surrendered to authorities Sunday in relation to a July 21 collision that severely injured a U.S. Mail Carrier, the Clemson Police Department said.

The police department said traffic specialists found probable cause to charge Fredrick Davis, 19, of Jacksonville, with reckless driving.

Davis is a sophomore cornerback for the Tigers.

An investigation showed that Davis was traveling at a speed of 115 mph in a posted 55 mph speed zone before crashing into the US Mail Carrier vehicle, police said.

Clemson police said the injuries to the mail carrier were “severe and will require several months or longer for recovery.”

Davis was booked into the Clemson city jail on Sunday, received bond and was released.

The wreck happened just after 3 p.m. on July 21 along U.S. 123 near Mile Marker 3, between the Berkley Drive and U.S. 93 overpasses, police said.

Police said a U.S. Mail carrier vehicle and a Dodge Charger were traveling southbound on U.S. 123 when the Charger collided with the rear of the mail carrier vehicle, causing the mail carrier vehicle to flip into the oncoming northbound lanes.

The mail carrier vehicle continued across the northbound lanes, hit the guard rail on the other side, rolled over it and came to rest on the shoulder of the road.