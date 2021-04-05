Clerk thrown from moving car after shoplifting incident at store, suspect arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The suspected getaway driver has been arrested after a Berry Hill convenience store clerk was reportedly dragged by a vehicle following a shoplifting incident last month.

Alejandro Price, 45, was booked into the Metro jail Saturday night on a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

A warrant states a passenger in Price’s vehicle had just stolen a carton of cigarettes from the business on Thompson Lane near Bransford Avenue in Berry Hill on March 21.

The report alleges Price drove the vehicle away from the business with the store clerk hanging out of the window from the outside. After approximately 150 yards, police said the clerk was thrown from the moving vehicle “at a very high rate of speed.”

The clerk suffered multiple injuries and was transported to a hospital by ambulance, according to investigators. His injuries were considered serious.

Price was held in the Metro jail on a $50,000 bond. His booking photo was not immediately released by investigators.