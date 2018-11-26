Coach admits to giving boys vodka-laced chocolate milk, 'spooning' them in bed

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office

GRETNA, La. (KLFY) - A Louisiana youth sports coach accused of giving underage boys alcohol and joining them in bed has pleaded guilty to three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Allen Joseph, 56, entered his guilty plea in Gretna on Nov. 14. He was given a six-month suspended sentence and will be under house arrest and active probation for two years, according to The Advocate.

Joseph was arrested in 2017 and accused of having parties at his home, where he served boys chocolate milk spiked with vodka, played "beer pong" with them and allowed them to get severely intoxicated.

He also was accused of "spooning" with the boys, pressing against them while he was being filmed.

Joseph denied having any sexual contact with the boys. He was prosecuted only on the charges related to giving them alcohol.