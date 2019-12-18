Coast Guard rescues fisherman experiencing chest pain off a SC coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– According to the Coast Guard, overnight, they received a distress call from a commercial fishing vessel.

The vessel was about 80 miles southeast off Charleston’s coast

One crew member experienced chest pain requiring medical evacuation.

A chopper was dispatched out of Charleston Executive Airport to the vessel and brought the fisherman back to the airport.

Were told the fisherman is now at an area hospital.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now