Coast Guard searching for missing boaters south of Myrtle Beach

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — The U.S. Coast Guard is now searching for the two missing boaters.

The overdue boaters are Marquis Michael and Kinsley Johnson, both 33.

They were last seen aboard a green 8-foot jon boat with a silver outboard motor in the vicinity of Sampit River, according to the Coast Guard.

One man is described as a black male about 6 foot 2 inches tall weighing 240 pounds last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts with dreadlocks.

The other man is described as a black male about 5 foot 8 inches tall weighing 160 pounds last seen wearing a white hat and orange life jacket.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Charleston received the initial call at 10:30 p.m. Saturday from a family member.

The relative said the two men were only going out for a few hours and departed from Carol Ashmore Campbell Marina in Georgetown, according to the Coast Guard.

Anyone with information is urged to call Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.

The search began in Winyah Bay on Sunday morning.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and Midway Fire Rescue marine units joined the search for the boaters.

Recreational boaters in the area are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.

