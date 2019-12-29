Coastal community mourns loss of ‘Big John’ after he drowned on Christmas Eve

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The Murrells Inlet community is mourning the loss of 86-year-old John Singleton Jr., who drowned on Christmas Eve when his truck went into a pond off Highway 17 near Jersey Mikes.

Singleton, commonly known as “Big John” was a tall, friendly man, who sang at the Blessing of the Inlet every year.

“Hearing stories from everyone in the community about what he did and how he was, it just put that extra touch of love in my heart, I knew my grand-daddy was great, but you just confirmed it!” said granddaughter, Andrea Kersey.

A wake service will be held on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Greater Gordon Chapel A.M.E Church. The address is 4581 Old River Road, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

Family members will hold a funeral service for Singleton on Monday at noon at the same church.

