NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been charged in connection to the 2021 death of a woman in Norfolk due to other unrelated investigations, the Norfolk Police Department said Wednesday.

Thomas J. Obryen, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder after police said detectives in recent investigations involving Obryen uncovered evidence of the unsolved homicide of Angela R. Joyner, 51, of Chesapeake.

Around 4:50 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2021, officers responded to the 700 block of East Little Creek Road for a report of an unresponsive woman on the road. The woman, later identified as Joyner, was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Obryen was already being held on charges related to ongoing sexual assault investigations that are reported to have taken place around 3:40 a.m. March 26 and around 3:55 a.m. April 27.

He will remain in Norfolk City Jail without bond, police said.

Special Crimes Detectives ask that anyone with more information about any of the investigations to contact the Special Crimes Unit at 757-664-7033, the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or by using the P3Tips mobile app.