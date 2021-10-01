College student’s cause of death still unclear after her car was found torched, SC officials say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of death for a 21-year-old college student whose body was found nearly a week ago behind the Hannah-Salem Fire Department on Highway 378 in Pamplico, South Carolina.

The body of Sheridan Wahl, of Tampa, Florida, was found on Sept. 21. She had been missing since Sept. 19, when she and a family member had a FaceTime conversation that afternoon while she was in Myrtle Beach to visit family.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Monday that the results of an autopsy conducted last Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston were inconclusive.

“The manner and cause of death in the Sheridan Wahl case is pending additional postmortem studies and investigation at this time,” von Lutcken said in an email news release Monday.

Details contained in a Florence County Sheriff’s Office incident showed that Wahl’s car was found in a cornfield off Keith Lane in Scranton, South Carolina, on Sept. 19, two days before her body was found.

Sheridan Wahl’s mother, Kelly Darment Wahl said she is heartbroken “beyond belief” over the family’s loss.

Kelly Wahl reported her daughter missing on Sept. 19. She said her last contact with Sheridan was via FaceTime at about 1 p.m. that day. Sheridan, who was a student at the University of South Florida, told her mother she was at a store on S. Ocean Boulevard and was trying to rent a scooter.

Sheridan also told her mother she was coming home during that call. Her mother told her to at least stay the night and not drive so far back to Tampa. That was the last time they spoke. Calls to her phone went to voicemail after that.

Kelly Wahl told police Sheridan’s father, whom she came to visit in Myrtle Beach but never saw, was out riding with a friend trying to find Sheridan all day.

Sheridan Wahl’s car was found burned and in a ditch in the cornfield. There was no license tag was on the vehicle and the vehicle identification number could not be read, deputies reported.

Keith Lane, where the car was found, is about 10 miles from where Sheridan’s body was found behind the fire station.

Kelly Wahl shared the news of her daughter’s death on Facebook: “We are heartbroken beyond belief to share the news that our beloved Sheridan Lynne Wahl has passed. Sheridan was our cherished and loving daughter, sister, niece and friend. She will be missed more than words can ever express.”