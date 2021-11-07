Community gathers for prayer after 1 student dead, 3 injured in Virginia car crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Four Magna Vista High School students were involved in a car crash this week that led to three of them being hospitalized.

The fourth passenger, Nick Pruitt, was killed in the incident.

Members of the community are searching for answers after the devastating loss. Soapstone Road has averaged six to seven crashes since 2019.

In response to Thursday’s tragic events, CrossPoint Church held an “hour of prayer” for the families, students, and faculty that have been affected by this tragedy.

Pastor Tim Hunt of Rich Acres Christian Church was one of many hosts of the gathering and wants people to feel loved during this time.

“Life is so fragile. We never know. We’ve got to love the people around us. We got to love our community any chance that we can,” said Hunt.

The community is leaning on faith to help them get through this hard time. Regional leader Robert Hicks for Fellowship of Christian Athletes says it’s heartbreaking for him to see young people become victims of these tragedies.

He wants to share this advice with high schoolers.

“Just be careful. You guys are new drivers. Slow down, take your time. It’s not worth risking life or limb just to get somewhere at a certain time. I’d rather you be a few minutes late,” said Hicks.

Virginia State Police say speed may have been a factor but has not made an official ruling on what caused the crash. The other three students are still in the hospital.