Community hosts vigil to honor South Carolina teen killed in crash

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Friday night, people in the Easley community made their way to ‘Bill Carr Stadium’ to honor Jordan Jenkins. He was a known rising junior and star athlete.

Jenkins died earlier this week in a car accident. Those who spoke about him say to know Jordan, was to love him.

His football coach, Jordan Durrah, said the last few days have been a nightmare.

“Nobody ever really wants to come into this type of situation,” Durrah said. “It’s the fear of all coaches, all players, community members and so on. It’s been tough and we’ve been telling the guys we’ve got to get through this together.”

That support is exactly what happened Friday night.

“Jordan was a special young man, had a great personality,” Durrah said. “He knew when to come up and crack a joke with you, he knew when you needed a little bit of encouragement. He could light up the locker room.”



“Jordan is a great kid, very outstanding athlete, but an even better person as well,” said Track Coach for Easley High School, Braxton Sheriff.

He describes Jenkins as a very charismatic kid and says it’s a loss for everyone.

“I can’t tell you the number of kids that have reached out to me on the team and how many are hurting right now,” Sheriff said. “The whole community was impacted in a big way and there are just no words for it.”

His teammates, echoed that sentiment at Friday night’s vigil.

“Jordan was such a great person,” a teammate said. “He loved everybody. He was a good friend to me.”



“Everything we do it will be dedicated to you,” another shared, fighting back tears. “I promise. You don’t understand the pain. We love you, we miss you. I love you, i miss you.”

Nothing final as of yet for how Jenkin’s teammates want to honor him, but plans are in the works.