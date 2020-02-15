Community lines streets as body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik returns to her home

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS-TV) – Multiple police agencies escorted Faye Swetlik’s body to a funeral home in Lexington County following her autopsy in Charleston on Saturday morning.

Members from the community lined the street to show their support for her family.

The escort left Charleston at noon. Travel down interstate 26 Westbound to Airport Blvd., then along Airport Blvd., the Columbia Airport Expressway, and Platt Springs Road.

Faye Marie Swetlik (Family photo)

It came to an end at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home on the 500 block of North Lake Drive in Lexington.

News of little Faye’s death has affected people around the nation and even the world.

Faye, 6, disappeared from the front yard of her Cayce, South Carolina home while she was playing outside after school Monday.

Thursday around 11 a.m., police found Faye’s body in a wooded area of her neighborhood. That launched a homicide investigation.

At this point, investigators have not shared how she died. They did link her homicide to the death of a 30-year-old neighbor whose body was found within minutes of hers on Thursday morning.

The neighbor, Coty Taylor, lived just a few hundred feet from Faye and her mother.

Autopsy results determining Faye’s cause of death are expected to be released on Tuesday.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been shared.

