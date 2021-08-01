Community unites to remember 2 teen girls killed in Virginia car crash

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens of people came together for a Sunday afternoon vigil in honor of two teenagers who died in a Friday night car crash in Nottoway County.

Layla Howard, 16, and Kyasia Hill, 17, died from their injuries at the scene.

Virginia State Police said they responded to a crash at 10:35 p.m. on Friday. Police say the car Howard and Hill were in ran off the right side of Lone Pine Road, reentered travel lanes and then ran off the road again before striking a tree.

Three other teenagers in the car, U’erica Paige, 17, Jazmira Parrish, 16, and the driver, Naliza Foster, 17, were sent to the hospital with injuries. Parrish was released Sunday and is still healing from abrasions and neck pain. Foster and Paige are still in the hospital.

The families say Naliza, U’erica and Layla were all related to each other, while Jazmira and Kyasia were step sisters.

Sunday afternoon, people from across the area came to Railroad Park to remember Layla and Kyasia. They filled the park gazebo, hugging one another and telling stories about the two girls.

Inita Casper, Layla’s mother, is planning the funeral for her 16-year-old daughter. It’s something the parent said she never thought she’d do.

“This is something that I wouldn’t wish on any parent, on any parent,” Casper said. “I mean, that was my baby. I’m going to miss her smile, her laughs.”

Layla’s older sister, Kaira Howard, said every day was a memory with her.

Lakeisha Parrish, Kyasia’s mother, told WRIC at the vigil Sunday that she’ll miss her daughter being so close by her side.

“For me not to be able to get that text that said ‘mom, bring me some candy. Or mom, what time do you get off?’ Or me hearing her calling me at work FaceTiming me at her job,” Parrish said. “I’m going to miss that.”

Friends also expressed their devastation at the loss of Kyasia.

“She was one of my closest friends, everyone said we looked alike and I had her back through everything even us getting in trouble for the little things in class,” said Yasmine Carter, a friend of Kyasia. “I loved her so much my kyky.”