Concrete ‘safe room’ saves Mississippi family of 4 from tornado

MOSS, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man says his family is alive because of a concrete room that survived a tornado which destroyed the rest of their home.
With a twister bearing down on their rural home Sunday afternoon, Andrew Phillips told his wife to grab their two young children and get into the safest place they had: A small room built from concrete blocks.
The cinder-block room is all that survived, and the family emerged uninjured.
The family had been living in the house only a few weeks.
Phillips says the safe room was one of the reasons they bought it.
“I’m just going to let the insurance handle it and trust in the good Lord,” said Phillips.
A photo from the scene showed the concete structure was all that remained.
