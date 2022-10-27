SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A large Confederate flag flying alongside I-85 in Spartanburg County is getting a lot of attention.

7NEWS did some checking and found out the Confederate flag is owned by the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

While flying the Confederate flag is not illegal, Spartanburg County Leader David Britt said the flagpole violates the 1999 Land Use Ordinance which “regulates accessory uses ie..flagpoles on the property where there is no principal use.”

Britt said a flagpole without a principle such as a house or business is not allowed in Spartanburg County.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans were cited and have 20 days to either remove the flagpole or obtain a permit for a principal use of the property.

In response to the citation the Sons of Confederate Veterans released the following statement: