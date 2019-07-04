SC fire crew dodges rockets as store fireworks explode

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP/WBTV) — Firefighters had to dodge exploding rockets to douse a spectacular fire that destroyed containers of fireworks stored for sale on the Fourth of July.
The blaze provided for an impressive, though sparsely attended show early Thursday as shells and rockets burst through the metal containers, sending colorful showers into the air above the Davey Jones Fireworks and the House of Fireworks stores in Fort Mill.
The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the fire appeared to spark in a storage unit in the parking lot between the stores, which are on Highway 21 near Interstate 77 and Carowinds.
There’s no word on injuries or what may have sparked the flames.
By 7 a.m., firefighters had the fire under control and the road reopened.
