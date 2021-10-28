Convicted child killer gets prison time for breaking into SC home, stealing children’s underwear

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A South Carolina man will spend 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a burglary charge.

Officials say Roy Dean White left a trail of women’s and children’s clothing and footprints after burglarizing a neighbor’s home in Sept. 2018.

Investigators say on the evening of Sept. 8, 2018, a mother and her children returned home to discover a bald man in a teal, short-sleeve shirt inside their house. The mother drove away and called 911.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home to discover a trail of women’s and children’s underwear taken from the home, along with footprints leading to the backyard of White’s nearby house.

Investigators say DNA evidence inside the home linked White to the crime.

The Solicitor’s Office says White was previously convicted for homicide by child abuse, linked to the 1998 death of his girlfriend’s 7-year-old daughter, Kimberly Michelle Slattery.

White was charged with murder and criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree in connection with Kimberly’s death, according to Beaufort County Court records and Beaufort Gazette articles from the time.

In December 1999, he took a deal where he pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse, according to a Beaufort Gazette article.

White served 12 years of a 25-year sentence before his release in December 2011.