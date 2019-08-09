Conway police find 5-year-old, looking for family members

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Conway Police Department need your help locating family members of a 5-year-old child.

Conway Police responded to the area of Kenneth Street in reference to a 5-year-old child that was located in the area. He goes by the name of “CJ”. The department asks for the public’s assistance in locating any information on the identity of the child or any family members.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

